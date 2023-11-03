The Liverpool manager spoke to the media ahead of his side's trip to face Luton Town.

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media as he gave an update on Luis Diaz, as well as both Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago ahead of their Premier League clash with Luton Town this weekend.

The Reds are set to take on the newly promoted side this weekend and make the trip to Kenilworth Road as they look to continue their strong vein of form.

Klopp's side has lost once in all competitions and sits three points off Tottenham Hotspur and will be hoping for another win against the newly-promoted side who currently sit 18th with just one win in 10.

In terms of team news, Luis Diaz has been part of Liverpool's team training in the past few days despite the news that his father is still missing in Colombia, and Klopp gave an update on whether he will feature on Sunday.

"We have to see how he is, and go from there. Anything that gives us a little bit of hope is good, we are waiting for good news. It's all about him, if he makes himself available or not."

Ahead of the game, he revealed that the midfield duo of Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic will both be out for extended periods and will miss the game. However, he waxed lyrical about the qualities of the young Spanish midfielder, claiming he has incredible potential.

"We don’t know." Klopp answered when asked about the time frame of his recovery. "With Stefan, it’s again one of these things, Stefan’s quality, his potential is incredible, what a player!

"But the body isn’t ready yet. We have other players with a different build, we just have to put the break in again and wait until it's all fine. LFC have a wonderful player to use. There’s no time we can put on that and we won’t, we know how good he is and we will get there."

Also missing for a long period is Thiago; the midfielder has struggled with a hip injury since April earlier this year and the 32-year-old is facing a lay-off until at least the end of the year.

"Thiago is an ongoing thing, we can’t put any pressure there, but we expect him to be back at the start of the new year, at least another four weeks.

"To have him back would be exceptional but week-by-week there will be no update as nothing will change a lot until then."