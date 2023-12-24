Burnley vs Liverpool team news: seven players out and six doubtful for Boxing Day clash - gallery
Liverpool injury news against Burnley.
Liverpool face a swift turnaround when they make the trip to Burnley on Boxing Day (17.30 GMT).
The Reds missed out on moving to the top of the Premier League table as they shared an entertaining 1-1 draw against leaders Arsenal at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp would have been plenty encouraged by that performance, although knows defeating the Clarets won't be easy. Vincent Kompany's troops have picked up in recent weeks and won 2-0 at Fulham to move within three points of safety.
Liverpool have injury problems mounting while Burnley are unlikely to have a full complement of players. Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the injury front for both sides.