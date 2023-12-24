Register
Burnely vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)Burnely vs Liverpool team news. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
Burnley vs Liverpool team news: seven players out and six doubtful for Boxing Day clash - gallery

Liverpool injury news against Burnley.

By Will Rooney
Published 25th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT

Liverpool face a swift turnaround when they make the trip to Burnley on Boxing Day (17.30 GMT).

The Reds missed out on moving to the top of the Premier League table as they shared an entertaining 1-1 draw against leaders Arsenal at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp would have been plenty encouraged by that performance, although knows defeating the Clarets won't be easy. Vincent Kompany's troops have picked up in recent weeks and won 2-0 at Fulham to move within three points of safety.

Liverpool have injury problems mounting while Burnley are unlikely to have a full complement of players. Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the injury front for both sides.

The Burnley winger has a long-term knee injury.

1. Luca Koleosho - out

The Burnley winger has a long-term knee injury. Photo: Matt McNulty

Missed Burnley's previous two games and may again be absent.

2. Aaron Ramsey - doubt

Missed Burnley's previous two games and may again be absent. Photo: Matt McNulty

The Clarets stalwart has also been absent for the previous two matches.

3. Johann Berg Gudmundsson - doubt

The Clarets stalwart has also been absent for the previous two matches. Photo: Fran Santiago

The experienced midfielder hasn't played for Burley since 1 November.

4. Jack Cork - doubt

The experienced midfielder hasn't played for Burley since 1 November. Photo: Stu Forster

