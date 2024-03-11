Liverpool look to confirm their spot in the Europa League quarter-finals when they face Sparta Prague at Anfield on Thursday evening (20.00 GMT).

The Reds have one foot firmly through the door after the last-16 first leg. Jurgen Klopp's side romped to a 5-1 triumph at the Letna Stadium with Darwin Nunez bagging a double while Alexis Mac Allister (penalty), Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai were on target.

Liverpool's quest for a quadruple remains intact after an enthralling 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League title race. Jurgen Klopp's men are second in the table but only on goal difference to Arsenal and an exciting end to the season is afoot.

The Reds also have an FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United to prepare for on Sunday. And although they are in command against Sparta, who lost 4-0 to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech top flight, they won't want to lose any momentum.

Ahead of the encounter, here is an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Joel Matip - out The Liverpool defender continues his comeback from an ACL injury and has been removed from Liverpool's Europa League squad list.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder continues to struggle with a hip issue that's restricted him to one outing this season.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - out The Liverpool vice-captain remains absent with a knee issue and won't be back until after the international break.