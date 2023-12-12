Liverpool bring the curtain down on the Europa League group stage when they travel to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday (17.45 GMT).

The Reds have already secured their passage into the knockout stage of the competition. A 3-0 win over LASK at Anfield last month ensure that Jurgen Klopp's men secured top spot in Group E and into the last 16.

It means that Liverpool can make changes against Union SG, although the Belgian side still have the chance of finishing second and moving into the knockout round play-offs. However, Klopp may also not want to lose too much momentum, with the Reds winning the previous four games in all competitions.

Despite that, Liverpool haven't exactly been convincing in the past two outings and had to battle from behind to secure a 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace last weekend. Klopp admitted he's never saw a team play so bad for 76 minutes and still win when giving his verdict post-match. Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the Liverpool injury front.

1 . Alexis Mac Allister - doubt The midfielder suffered a nasty cut at Sheffield United last week and sat out the Palace win. Mac Allister may not be risked again, which means he won't get a chance to face his brother for a second time.

2 . Diogo Jota - out The forward is back running in training but will need some time to build up for a muscle injury.

3 . Andy Robertson - out The left-back is making progress after having shoulder surgery and is expected to be back in the new year.