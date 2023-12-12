Liverpool team news vs Union SG: seven players out and one doubtful for Europa League clash - gallery
Liverpool injury news ahead of the encounter against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise.
Liverpool bring the curtain down on the Europa League group stage when they travel to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday (17.45 GMT).
The Reds have already secured their passage into the knockout stage of the competition. A 3-0 win over LASK at Anfield last month ensure that Jurgen Klopp's men secured top spot in Group E and into the last 16.
It means that Liverpool can make changes against Union SG, although the Belgian side still have the chance of finishing second and moving into the knockout round play-offs. However, Klopp may also not want to lose too much momentum, with the Reds winning the previous four games in all competitions.
Despite that, Liverpool haven't exactly been convincing in the past two outings and had to battle from behind to secure a 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace last weekend. Klopp admitted he's never saw a team play so bad for 76 minutes and still win when giving his verdict post-match. Ahead of the game, here's the latest on the Liverpool injury front.