How Liverpool line-up against Man Utd in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

Arne Slot has named an unchanged team for Liverpool’s Premier League clash against bitter foes Manchester United.

The Reds line-up as they did for the 2-0 victory over Brentford. It means that Ryan Gravenberch continues to feature in the No.6 role at Old Trafford ahead of Wataru Endo. Meanwhile, Ibrahima Konate features alongside Virgil van Dijk in central defence in favour of Jarell Quansah.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa does not feature in the match-day squad, having signed from Juventus on Thursday. The winger trained with Liverpool ahead of the encounter but lacks match fitness, having been frozen out by the Italian giants before his move. Curtis Jones is absent again because of an unspecified injury.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Salah, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Endo, Nunez, Gakpo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Quansah, Bradley.