Liverpool youngster Trey Nyoni, right. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool under-21s aim to reach the knockout stage of the EFL Trophy for the first time when they make the trip to Barrow this evening (19.00 GMT).

The young Reds first entered the competition in the 2019-20 season yet had little joy against fully-fledged senior opposition, losing 11 of their 12 games in four campaigns. However, this term, Barry Lewtas' side not only claimed a maiden win - a 3-0 triumph over Morecambe - but have the chance to advance into the last 32. Liverpool currently sit second in Group A, having also lost 5-2 to Blackpool. Morecambe are level on three points but the Reds have a +1 better goal difference.

Regardless, Lewtas and the academy coaching staff's chief remit is on development rather than results. Ensuring that talent from the conveyor belt continues to churn into Jurgen Klopp's first team is the main aim. Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak made the transition last season while Jarell Quansah, Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon and James McConnell have all made debuts this term.

Quansah is set to be involved in Liverpool's trip to Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday so won't face League Two Barrow. Chambers, Scanlon and McConnell all featured in the 5-1 win over the French side at Anfield last month. The trio all started in the under-21s' 4-0 loss to West Ham United last weekend, although with 12 substitutes permitted in the European competition, they may be included in Klopp's plans for the Toulouse encounter.

If that were the case then other members of the academy set-up would need to step up against Barrow. And there is plenty of excitement around summer signing Trey Nyoni already. Arriving from Leicester City, the 16-year-old has already made an early impression. He's scored three goals and recorded one assist for the under-18s before he was handed his full under-21s debut against West Ham. He played a full game in the middle of midfield.

Nyoni has also rubbed shoulders with Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the first team on a couple of occasions. Now the England international could be fast-tracked further and come up against battle-hardened Football League performers at Barrow.

