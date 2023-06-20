Liverpool transfer news as young winger Harvey Blair has attracted interest from several clubs.

League One side Portsmouth may cool their interest in Liverpool youngster Harvey Blair.

According to our sister title the Portsmouth News, the Fratton Park outfit are not fully convinced the 19-year-old is ready for the third tier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blair scored five goals for the Reds' under-21s las season. What's more, the versatile forward was handed a surprise debut in Jurgen Klopp's side's Carabao Cup victory over Preston in October 2021 when he was still eligible for the under-18s.

Blair has been linked with several clubs including Pompey, Leyton Orient and Aberdeen.

But as things stand, it is looking unlikely he will be moving to 2008 FA Cup winners Portsmouth as they plot a promotion challenge. It is reported that the south-coast outfit are admirers but they may revisit the situation next summer.

It is also suggested that Pompey would have to wait to sign Blair until the end of July as he's expected to be part of the Liverpool pre-season squad who jet off to Germany and Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement