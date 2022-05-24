Liverpool tipped to beat Man City and Chelsea to West Ham transfer

The Reds are already being touted for a couple of high-profile deals this summer.

Liverpool are leading the race to land West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen this summer, according to bookmakers.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a hugely successful campaign for the Hammers this season, registering 18 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

The Reds have been credited with an interest in the former Hull City talent for some time, and may look to act upon that in the coming months, if the latest odds are to be believed.

At the time of writing, Liverpool are priced at 3/1 to sign Bowen, putting them some distance ahead of nearest rivals Manchester United at 7/1.

Manchester City are currently priced at 16/1, while Chelsea are rank outsiders at a lengthy 18/1.

Elsewhere, the Reds are also favourites to snap up England prospect Jude Bellingham this summer.

The prodigious midfielder continues to light up the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund, with 20 goal contributions across all competitions in 2021/22.

Unsurprisingly, the 18-year-old is expected to be in demand this summer, and Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to have the upper hand in any potential battle for his signature.

The Reds are currently priced at a promising 2/1, ahead of Man City at 6/1 and Champions League final opponents Real Madrid at 12/1.

Other suitors include Man United at 16/1, Arsenal at 20/1, Chelsea at 25/1, and ran outsiders Tottenham at 33/1.