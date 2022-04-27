There is still plenty to play for this season for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool players - but that has not stopped the transfer speculation surrounding several possible arrivals at Anfield.

Liverpool have been urged to make a move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher as a long-term replacement for Jordan Henderson.

The newly-capped England international has impressed during a season-long loan deal at Crystal Palace and the Eagles are keen to keep him at Selhurst Park for another year.

The 22-year-old has racked up some impressive statistics during his first year in the Premier League - scoring eight goals and providing three assists in his 29 appearances for Patrick Vieira’s side.

Gallagher made his England debut in a 2-1 win against Switzerland last month and will hope to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad later this year.

With his Blues future still undecided, Gallagher has been backed to join Liverpool by TalkSPORT pundit Charlie Austin.

He said: “I think any football team would love to have Conor Gallagher.

“He’s so energetic, you look at him the way he plays, I think a lot of football fans see him play and would think ‘I would like him to be at my club’.

“I said he would be, not a replacement, not saying this for Jordan Henderson.

“But when Jordan moves on, or retires, or comes into a new football role, he (Gallagher) would be great for Liverpool.”

Turkish star eyed as Origi prepares to leave

Merseyside derby hero Divock Origi looks set to leave Anfield when his current contract comes to an end this summer.

The Belgian striker has become something of a cult figure for the Reds faithful after scoring some key goals during his time with the club.

But the focus is now on trying to find a replacement and that has reportedly taken Liverpool to Spain as they consider a move for Getafe striker Enes Unal.

The Turkey international is said to be on the Reds’ list of targets according to Fanatik after scoring 15 times in 32 games for the La Liga club this season.

Klopp ready to reignite interest in defender

Liverpool are looking to move for Braga centre-back David Carmo, almost 18 months after they showed an interest in taking the defender to Anfield.

Braga's David Carmo heads home to stun Ibrox, levelling the tie on aggregate and forcing extra-time. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Jurgen Klopp considered a move for the 22-year-old last season when injuries to the likes of Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk ravaged his defensive options.

Young duo Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams were forced into emergency action and Klopp eventually added Schalke defender Ozan Kabak to his ranks during the January transfer window.