Liverpool enjoyed a positive start to the new season with success in Saturday’s Community Shield curtain-raiser.

The Reds beat rivals Manchester City 3-1 to pick up the trophy for the first time since 2006, and will now be looking ahead to their Premier League opener against Fulham next weekend.

In the meantime, however, there’s still plenty of opportunity for transfer business to be conducted, and with that in mind, here is Sunday’s news and speculation...

Liverpool plot Inter raid

Liverpool could turn to Inter playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu in their bid to find a replacement for the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to CalcioMercato.

Speaking before Saturday’s Community Shield win over Man City, Jurgen Klopp revealed that the English midfielder has been ruled with a hamstring complaint.

The Anfield boss said: “With Oxlade, it will take longer. It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer.

“It’s a hamstring, we all hate this word, we hate the injury, but it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

As a result, CM suggest that “the idea of fishing in Italy carresses the mind” of Klopp, with reinforcement in the middle of the park now “urgently needed”.

It is also claimed that Turkish international Calhanoglu is a “favourite” of the German’s, with the 28-year-old “already targeted” by the Reds this summer.

Firmino speaks out

Roberto Firmino has addressed his future at Liverpool by plainly stating that he wants to stay at the club this summer.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Juventus in recent weeks, although Jurgen Klopp has already sought to quell any such rumours with an impassioned appraisal of the forward’s importance to his side.

He said: “Bobby is crucial for us, the heart and soul of this team, the way we played in the last years was only possible because of Bobby.

“That’s why I’m really happy he was able to train for the majority of the time here in pre-season so far. Everything looks really good so I am absolutely fine.

“There is no doubt about Bobby’s quality. All the rest we will see how this year goes but he is essential for us.”

Firmino himself has backed up those comments with a frank statement of his own.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil after the Reds’ Community Shield victory on Saturday, Firmino said: “I love this team, this city and the fans.

“I’m here. I want to stay of course.”

Burnley eye Van den Berg

Burnley have joined the race to sign Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

The Reds are expected to allow the 20-year-old to head out on loan again this season, with the Clarets battling Bournemouth and FC Basel for his signature.