Liverpool to play pre-season friendlies against two Champions League clubs - report

Liverpool are due to return for pre-season training on Monday 4 July.

Liverpool will play pre-season friendlies against two Champions League clubs, reports suggest.

The Reds have already organised games against Manchester United (12 July) and Crystal Palace (15 July) in Thailand and Singapore respectively during their tour of the Far East.

Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to then head to their traditional venue of Austria for a period.

And The Times claims that Liverpool will play matches against Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg while on the continent.

The Reds have a cordial relationship with both clubs, having purchased Ibou Konate from the former last summer and bought Takumi Minamino off Salzburg in January 2020.

Liverpool purchased Takumi Minamino, left, and Ibou Konate from RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig respectively. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Both outfits have yet again qualified for next season's Champions League group stage.

Leipzig finished fourth in the Bundesliga while Salzburg claimed the Austrian title for a ninth successive year.

Klopp’s men beat Leipzig 2-0 in both legs of the Champions League last-16 in 2020-21.

They also defeated Salzburg 4-3 at Anfield and 2-0 in Austria in the group stage of the 2019-20 competition.

Liverpool then face Manchester City for the Community Shield at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday 30 July.