Dominik Szoboszlai needs to be given ‘freedom’ to produce his best football at Liverpool. That is the verdict of Gerhard Struber, who is the Reds-bound midfielder’s former manager.

Szoboszlai is edging towards a switch to Anfield from RB Leipzig for a fee of £60 million. Liverpool have met the 22-year-old’s release clause and he has been given permission to undergo a medical.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Szoboszlai is regarded as one of the best young talents in the Bundesliga. Last season, he registered 10 goals and 13 assists in all competitions as Leipzig finished third and won the DFB-Pokal.

Struber, the former Red Bull New York and Barnsley manager, has worked with several players when their careers were on the rise - including ex-Reds duo Naby Keita and Takumi Minamino.

Struber - who coached Szoboszlai at FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg - believes the 32-cap Hungary international can thrive at Anfield.

Speaking to Red Men TV , he said: “I have many many big talents next to me like Naby Keita, Taki Minamino, Patson Daka - so many players who play for Leipzig in the German Bundesliga and then make the jump to the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I had so many top talents next to me but I can say Dominik Szoboszlai was always a player who surprised us. I think sometimes a match plan was not helpful - he needs freedom, he needs space for himself to create his special direction.

“He did a great job in the last few years and this step to Liverpool could be the next trampoline for Liverpool.”

Szoboszlai has already racked up a total of 216 senior club appearances in his fledgling career. Struber spotted his ambition to reach the top very early.

He added: “We saw the potential in him at this time and also what I see and I never forget is that sometimes the team would have an off day and he was always on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He would train on days off. I was in my office, I can see him outside and he would make some special corner kicks, free kicks with the balls on the field.