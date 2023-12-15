Liverpool told to bench one player as Erik ten Hag confirms crucial Man Utd injury blow
All the latest news surrounding Liverpool as they prepare to take on Manchester United on Sunday.
Liverpool are now preparing for a juicy derby with Manchester United after a fine run of form in the Premier League over recent weeks. The Reds did lose in the Europa League on Thursday, but before that, they established themselves as Premier League leaders, currently holding a one-point advantage over Arsenal.
The Reds now face United ahead of taking on title rivals Arsenal, making this one that much more fascinating. As preparations ramp up for Sunday's clash, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Anfield.
Endo claim
Advertisement
Advertisement
Former Red Jose Enrique believes Wataru Endo should not be starting, questioning the midfielder's quality after recent performances. He said on his YouTube channel: "We need a proper number six, obviously Endo is there, but I don’t think he can be a starter.
"He’s a good player, that’s why Klopp signed him, but he can’t be starting as a number six for us in the Premier League, we need a top top one the level of Szoboszlai or Mac Allister in that position. Mac Allister is currently out with injury."
Maguire blow for United
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that starting centre-back Harry Maguire will miss Sunday's trip to Anfield. Maguire, who has impressed of late, limped off against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night with a groin injury.
Ten Hag has now confirmed: "Harry is not available for the coming games, but we don't think his injury will be long term." Maguire has started United's last nine games, and he has become a key player for the Red Devils this season despite attempts to sell the England international during the summer. Though, United will have to find help from elsewhere on Sunday, keeping in mind Lisandro Martinez also remains out. Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof would be the most likely combination, while Jonny Evans is also an option.