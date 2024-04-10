Liverpool will undoubtedly be frustrated with their performance against Manchester United as they were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw, relinquishing their advantage over Arsenal and Manchester City in the title race.

The Reds are still firmly in the running to lift the trophy but their form between now and the end of the season must be faultless. That includes capitalising on opportunities to score, which was something they seriously struggled with against United.

During their clash at Old Trafford, Jurgen Klopp’s side registered 28 total shots to United’s nine, and hit seven on target. Only two of those shots turned into goals, leaving fans irked with their side’s lack of end product.

Liverpool’s often wasteful nature in front of goal has been a big talking point this season, but just how much has it affected them as they push for one last title under Klopp? Using official Premier League statistics, we’ve listed each club in the top division and how many big chances they have missed so far this season. See where Liverpool rank and compare to the rest of the league below.

1 . Luton Town 23 big chances missed

2 . Crystal Palace 25 big chances missed

3 . Fulham 26 big chances missed

4 . Sheffield United 33 big chances missed