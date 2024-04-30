Yuito Suzuki. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly had scouts in the stands recently to watch Brondby forward Yuito Suzuki.

Danish outlet Bold suggests that the Reds were one of several clubs who had eyes on the 22-year-old's stellar showing in a 2-1 victory over FC Midtjylland. The Reds, along with Manchester City, Tottenham and Ajax, are all said to have had representatives casting their eye over Suzuki - and he didn't disappoint.

The Japan youth international plundered a first-half double to give Brondby a victory in the Danish play-offs. Suzuki has been in rampant form this season, recording 10 goals and eight assists in 27 appearances.