Liverpool tracking potential Mo Salah heir with £15m release clause

Rising star Arda Guler has impressed in Turkey and is now being chased by Europe’s elite.

Liverpool are reportedly in pursuit of rising star Arda Guler, who has been dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’ for his skillful, dribbling performances.

The Fenerbahce midfielder has a release clause of €17.5million (£15m) and is also attracting a lot of attention from the likes of Arsenal, AC Milan, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

A diminutive figure, the 18-year-old possesses brilliant close control, flair, skill and a wand of a left foot that has got people extremely excited.

It seems he has the pick of whatever club he desires, according to Fabrizio Romano. “I’m not in the position to mention any favourite club at the moment as there’s really confused situation around the player. Things are not clear in terms of his camp and so… it’s better to wait for more concrete news on this player. We have 50 reports per day for 50 different teams, but nothing is advanced yet.”

Having been a part of Fenerbache’s first-team squad for the last two seasons, he’s already played over 50 times for the club, scoring nine times and registering 12 assists.