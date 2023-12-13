Things spotted in Liverpool training as two new youngsters involved and Darwin Nunez takes no chances

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training session at Axa Training Centre on December 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their final Europa League Group E clash against Union SG tomorrow night.

The Reds are already through to the knockout stage of the competition, having picked up 12 points from their five matches. The clash in Belgium is effectively a dead rubber for Jurgen Klopp's side, although the manager will see want to see a good performance. Liverpool are top of the Premier League table, although performances in victories against Sheffield United and Crystal Palace were below their best.

From Liverpool's session at the AXA Training Centre, here's what we spotted.

Mac Allister still absent

Alexis Mac Allister appears that he will not be get to do battle with his brother Kevin once again, having faced off at Anfield in October.

The midfielder suffered a nasty cut at Sheffield United, which forced him to be withdrawn in the second half and miss the Palace game. Klopp admitted last week that Klopp was unsure how long Mac Allister would be sidelined for. Posting an update on his injury yesterday, the Argentina international insisted he was doing his best to get back fit.

With a clash against Manchester United on Sunday, it's scarcely a surprise that Mac Allister may not be involved in a game that has nothing on the line for Liverpool. Recovery is paramount, with encounters with West Ham and Arsenal also to come.

Youngsters set for opportunities

Given there's little on the line for Liverpool, changes are set to be wholesale against Union. In total, there were seven involved. Jarell Quansah is now firmly recognised as a first-team member, having started against Palace.

Conor Bradley had a fine season on loan at Bolton last season but suffered back injury in the summer. Bradley could be in line for his maiden start of the campaign along with Kaide Gordon, who has got over 18 months of injury hell. The exciting Ben Doak is another who'll be eyeing an outing.

Meanwhile, Klopp has already handed a full debut to Luke Chambers in the competiton this season and he coudl feature at left-back. Calum Scanlon and James McConnell have also made European outings.

With Mac Allister absent, Klopp called up a new midfielder from the under-21s in Tom Hill. The Wales youth international has recorded three goals and two assists in nine games for Barry Lewtas' side this term. In addition, Lewis Koumas was spotted in the session. The striker was part of the Reds' pre-season trips to Singapore and Germany and has been in impressive form at youth level, netting four goals and providing three in nine games.

