Liverpool have cut short the defender’s loan spell.

Calvin Ramsay has returned to Liverpool following a loan spell at Wigan Athletic.

The right-back returns to the Reds earlier than anticipated, having moved to the League One club for the season. But Ramsay struggled for regular game-time at the Latics, making just 12 appearances in all competitions.

As a result, the loan agreement has been ended by the two clubs. A Wigan statement said: “We can confirm that defender Calvin Ramsay has returned to Liverpool FC.

“The 21-year-old originally signed a season-long loan deal in the summer, but leaves the Brick Community Stadium after making 12 appearances in all competitions. We would like to thank Calvin for his efforts during his time with Latics and wish him all the best for the future.”

Ramsay joined Liverpool in the summer of 2022 from Aberdeen for a fee of £4.2 million. But since his move south of the border, it has been a frustrating period. He had injuries in his maiden Reds campaign, which reduced him to just two outings.

Last season, he moved to Preston North End on loan yet was a bit-part player for the Championship club. The one-cap Scotland international then moved to Bolton Wanderers but suffered similar frustrations.

Ramsay was tipped for bright things at Liverpool by former manager Jurgen Klopp. The German said shortly after Ramsay’s arrival: ﻿“He is an outstanding talent. We scouted him over a lot of games and he did exceptionally well.

"For a young age - the way he plays - he is a real player. He is really involved in everything. He’s a real talent and I am really excited about him. When he arrived here, he had this issue with the back so he was out. Now I've seen him two or three times training, but it is the first few sessions. Now we know much more about him as a boy.

"He is outstanding, well-educated, friendly - a really good boy. Now we start working, that’s it. How it is for all of them in that age group: the sky is the limit.

"The start of his career was really good. Now we had that little interruption, but we are not done. We have to make sure we can work with him as much to give him the best chance of having the best possible career."

Liverpool also have Luke Chambers on loan at Wigan. The left-back is currently on the sidelines with a back injury he suffered in October. However, Latics manager Shaun Maloney has no plans to terminate Chambers’ deal and he could be back in action at the end of February.

Yesterday, the Reds announced that centre-back Rhys Williams had extended his loan deal at League Two side Morecambe. Manager Derek Adams told the club’s website: “It’s great for him because I think he’s gone from strength to strength since being here.

“He enjoys the club, he enjoys working with the staff, the players, and I think that’s very important. Quite easily, he could’ve moved on but that could’ve stopped his growth pattern, and I think staying here, playing week in week out, will benefit him in the long run.”