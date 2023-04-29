Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Jurgen Klopp needs multiple midfield signings this summer in order to compete again.

The Reds have endured an underwhelming season off the back of last season’s quadruple effort, and currently sit seven points off fourth-place Manchester United with six games to play.

Speaking exclusively to AceOdds, the former German international reviewed Liverpool’s current midfield issues.

When asked ahead of the summer window, he was quick to suggest that the Liverpool owners will, indeed, have to reach into their pockets to greenlight midfield additions: “Well they probably need two or three because if you look at the midfield now, I think they lack in every department.” Hamann claimed.

“Fabinho has been off-colour for the best part of the season. So I think the main thing is a holding midfielder. Because I think once you’ve got a holding midfielder, then you can build and you can see who else you bring in.

“Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott probably never improved as much as they expected them to. You’ve got Bajcetic as well. So you’ve got young players, I think what they need is some physicality.

“Because when Fabinho first signed. I think he really galvanised that team. Him and Van Dijk gave them defensive stability. So I think a holding midfielder should be priority, then he can see what he gets.

“Obviously, Declan Rice is out there, I’m not sure how much he would cost. Whether he’s too expensive. But I think that that should be the priority to find a holding midfielder.

“And from there you can start building and see what else you need in that midfield. But I think they need two or three players in midfield.”

With Arthur Melo due to return to Juventus after a nightmare loan-spell and the trio of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner will all see their current deals expire at the end of the season - which only points towards incomings this summer.

The form of Curtis Jones and the emergence of Stefan Bajcetic have been positives, but to challenge once again they will need to emulate the quality and resilience of past Klopp midfielders.

