Chelsea have made a £48 million bid for Romeo Lavia.

Liverpool have already had three bids turned down by Southampton for the midfielder - the latest being for around £45 million earlier this week.

The Reds are desperate to strengthen their options in the engine room following the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia outfits Al-ettifaw and Al-Ittihad respectively.

Lavia has been identified as Jurgen Klopp’s side’s top target but an agreement has still not been reached despite Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League last season. The Saints are holding out for £50 millon for the one-cap Belgium international

And as negotiations have stalled, Chelsea have made an attempt to swoop in. The London side have been chasing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo throughout the summer transfer window but have had little joy so far.

Now Mauricio Pochetinno’s side have turned their attention to Lavia, who they have been linked with for several weeks.