Liverpool transfer news as Mason Mount makes a telling decision.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool challenges Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Carabao Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on February 27, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mason Mount has reportedly appointed a new agent ahead of a potential summer departure from Chelsea.

The Daily Mail report that the midfielder has hired Neil Fewings from ROOF in the ‘clearest indication’ he’ll leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mount is running into the final 12 months into his current contract at Chelsea. However, negotiations have remained at a deadlock and it is said that the club have made their ‘final offer’ to the England international.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Mount in the summer transfer window. Jurgen Klopp is set to replenish his engine room to ensure the Reds are once again challenging for silverware next season.

Liverpool sit just sixth in the Premier League and six points outside the top four. As things stand, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all out of contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham is thought to be the Reds’ number-one target although it’s expected more than one midfielder will be signed.

Mount, 24, helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2020 and is a regular for England.