Liverpool-linked midfielder Manu Kone has suffered a hammer blow.

Kone is on the Reds' list of targets as Jurgen Klopp aims to bolster his engine room in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old represents Borussia Monchengladbach and made a total on 31 appearances last season.

Kone has been representing France under-21s at the European Championships in Romania and George. And although Les Bleus are one of the favourites for the tournament, winning all three of their Group D matches, Kone will play no further part.

The former Toulouse man was spotted on crutches after France's 4-1 victory over Switzerland earlier this week.

And after undergoing tests, it has been confirmed that Kone will play no further part his country's quest for glory. L'équipe reports that Kone suffered 'a sprained knee with trauma to the patella'.

However, no time frame beyond the end of the tournament has been given. Therefore, it remains to be seen whether Kone will be ruled out for the long term.

If that was the case then it's unlikely that Liverpool would look to make a move. The Reds fragilities in the middle of the park last season were stark and a spot in the Champions League was surrendered as a consequence. What’s more, options are currently light after the exits of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Klopp has already moved to recruit Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for a fee of £35 million. But at least one more midfielder is set to arrive at Anfield before the window closes.