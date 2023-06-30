Liverpool are aiming to complete a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, according to reports.

The Reds are in a race against time to recruit the RB Leipzig midfielder. Szoboszlai has a release clause of £60.1 million that is said to expire today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp is aiming for further midfield recruits in the summer transfer window, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35 million.

While the likes of Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch have been linked to Anfield over the summer transfer window, interest has seemingly been stepped up in pursuit of Szobozlai’s signature. The 22-year-old recorded an impressive 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 games for Leipzig last season. He is also the captain of the Hungary national team.

The Athletic reports that the Reds having ‘confidence’ of completing a move for Szoboszai - with Newcastle United now out of the race.