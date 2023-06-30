Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Liverpool transfer to be completed today as Newcastle £60.1m position confirmed

Liverpool transfer news on Dominik Szoboszlai.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST

Liverpool are aiming to complete a deal to sign Dominik Szoboszlai, according to reports.

The Reds are in a race against time to recruit the RB Leipzig midfielder. Szoboszlai has a release clause of £60.1 million that is said to expire today.

Jurgen Klopp is aiming for further midfield recruits in the summer transfer window, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35 million.

Most Popular

While the likes of Khephren Thuram and Ryan Gravenberch have been linked to Anfield over the summer transfer window, interest has seemingly been stepped up in pursuit of Szobozlai’s signature. The 22-year-old recorded an impressive 10 goals and 13 assists in 46 games for Leipzig last season. He is also the captain of the Hungary national team.

The Athletic reports that the Reds having ‘confidence’ of completing a move for Szoboszai - with Newcastle United now out of the race.

What’s more, it is said that Fabio Carvalho’s season-long loan switch to Leipzig is expected to be confirmed today.

Related topics:RB LeipzigJurgen KloppBrighton