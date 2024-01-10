Register
The Brazilian is simply one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and there's no one that Liverpool fans would rather have.

Liverpool transfers: Jurgen Klopp's stunning £554m starting XI if the January gossip is true - gallery

Liverpool could enter the transfer market in January to bolster their squad for a potential Premier League title run in.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 10th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 18:08 GMT

Liverpool find themselves in a brilliant position as we enter 2024, looking strong across all four competitions including being top of the Premier League. The Reds have found their groove and their new squad from the summer window looks comfortable and ready to challenge.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Newcastle on New Year's Day to start the year on the front foot which was promptly followed up by an away win over Arsenal in the FA Cup. Unfortunately, they have been hit by an injury crisis and they are also without Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah due to their international commitments. It has caused some concern for fans as a hectic January and February schedule awaits them and the club will reportedly turn to youth to help them through a rocky period, but given the club has made signings in the January window every year since 2019, perhaps we can't rule it out.

Liverpool did sign four new midfielders in the summer in a big overhaul but Klopp's side have been linked with a handful of players ahead of the window opening - and here's how their starting XI could look if the transfers rumours prove true, with the team value coming from Transfermarkt.

1. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

While an untimely knee injury has ruled him out for a few weeks, he remains one of their best, and most influential players.

2. CB - Virgil van Dijk

The Liverpool skipper is integral to their success. Photo: Peter Byrne

3. CB - Ko Itakura

Director of Football Jorg Schmadtke signed three players from the Bundesliga in the summer and the club could target one more here. While many raised their eyebrows at Wataru Endo's signings, he has eventually found his feet and is loved by the fans; there's no reason why the versatile, hard-working and physically strong Itakura can't make the move either. Photo: Kenta Harada

4. LB - Andy Robertson

The Scotland international is facing a few more weeks on the sidelines but he will be back and will be a key starter once again.

