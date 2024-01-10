Liverpool find themselves in a brilliant position as we enter 2024, looking strong across all four competitions including being top of the Premier League. The Reds have found their groove and their new squad from the summer window looks comfortable and ready to challenge.

Jurgen Klopp's side beat Newcastle on New Year's Day to start the year on the front foot which was promptly followed up by an away win over Arsenal in the FA Cup. Unfortunately, they have been hit by an injury crisis and they are also without Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah due to their international commitments. It has caused some concern for fans as a hectic January and February schedule awaits them and the club will reportedly turn to youth to help them through a rocky period, but given the club has made signings in the January window every year since 2019, perhaps we can't rule it out.