Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 hour ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
2 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
1 day ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Liverpool transfers: Seven players likely to leave, 18 that won’t plus five maybes - gallery

A big overhaul is expected at Liverpool this summer after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 26th Mar 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 11:56 BST

Liverpool are in for a big summer as they seek to put a difficult 2022-23 season behind them with some new recruits to freshen up their squad.

Some players are expected to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season while others could be on the move to help fund transfer spending.

One departure that has already been confirmed is that of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian had been in talks over a new deal but has decided to leave the club.

“Surprised? Yes, a little bit - it could go two ways and it went one. And I respect that a lot,” manager Jurgen Klopp said of the decision.

“But it’s completely normal in this kind of long relationship that we have and Bobby has with the club.”

Firmino scored the seventh and final goal in the 7-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month, which came just days after the revelation of his departure.

Going through each position, we have looked at what the summer could have in store for Liverpool’s squad as they seek to become title challengers again...

The Brazilian is under contract until 2027 and has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season.

1. Alisson Becker - STAY

The Brazilian is under contract until 2027 and has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season.

The Ireland international is under contract until 2026 but with Alisson in the number one spot, the 24-year-old may want regular football next season.

2. Caoimhin Kelleher - MAYBE

The Ireland international is under contract until 2026 but with Alisson in the number one spot, the 24-year-old may want regular football next season.

The third-choice goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season but there is the possibility he could remain in the role for another season.

3. Adrian - MAYBE

The third-choice goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season but there is the possibility he could remain in the role for another season.

The defender is contracted until 2027, with his first season at Anfield marred by injury.

4. Calvin Ramsay - STAY

The defender is contracted until 2027, with his first season at Anfield marred by injury.

Next Page
Page 1 of 8