A big overhaul is expected at Liverpool this summer after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign

Liverpool are in for a big summer as they seek to put a difficult 2022-23 season behind them with some new recruits to freshen up their squad.

Some players are expected to leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season while others could be on the move to help fund transfer spending.

One departure that has already been confirmed is that of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian had been in talks over a new deal but has decided to leave the club.

“Surprised? Yes, a little bit - it could go two ways and it went one. And I respect that a lot,” manager Jurgen Klopp said of the decision.

“But it’s completely normal in this kind of long relationship that we have and Bobby has with the club.”

Firmino scored the seventh and final goal in the 7-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month, which came just days after the revelation of his departure.

Going through each position, we have looked at what the summer could have in store for Liverpool’s squad as they seek to become title challengers again...

1 . Alisson Becker - STAY The Brazilian is under contract until 2027 and has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season.

2 . Caoimhin Kelleher - MAYBE The Ireland international is under contract until 2026 but with Alisson in the number one spot, the 24-year-old may want regular football next season.

3 . Adrian - MAYBE The third-choice goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season but there is the possibility he could remain in the role for another season.

4 . Calvin Ramsay - STAY The defender is contracted until 2027, with his first season at Anfield marred by injury.