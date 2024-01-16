Register
The Reds are in great form and could look to add another player to their strong squad.The Reds are in great form and could look to add another player to their strong squad.
Liverpool transfers: Stunning £629m XI if January rumours are true including star defensive addition - gallery

Liverpool have a very strong squad but the latest reports suggest they could make another move.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 16th Jan 2024, 18:00 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 18:18 GMT

Liverpool are in a commanding position at this point in the season and the January window is there if they want to strengthen to boost their squad ahead of a busy schedule.

They are missing players such as Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah until February and with some fans hoping for an addition or two to get their teeth into, the reports have been fairly quiet as the club has prioritised bringing youth players into the fold.

However, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from generating plenty of reports and if there is a perfect deal to be made, Liverpool will make it.

Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld, we've decided to look at what a potential Liverpool XI could look like if the current rumours are true, with the transfer values coming from Transfermarkt.

Liverpool and Brazil's number one. Enough said.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

One of the best players around at the moment, Liverpool will miss him over the next few weeks and fans will be itching to see him back on the pitch.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Liverpool skipper is the first name on the teamsheet every week.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

A target in the summer, Colwill opted to sign a long-term-deal at Chelsea. However, Liverpool could test their resolve for the defender after he has struggled for regular game time in his natural position under Pochettino and could be open to a move away. What a CB duo that could be.

4. CB - Levi Colwill

A target in the summer, Colwill opted to sign a long-term-deal at Chelsea. However, Liverpool could test their resolve for the defender after he has struggled for regular game time in his natural position under Pochettino and could be open to a move away. What a CB duo that could be.

