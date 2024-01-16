Liverpool have a very strong squad but the latest reports suggest they could make another move.

Liverpool are in a commanding position at this point in the season and the January window is there if they want to strengthen to boost their squad ahead of a busy schedule.

They are missing players such as Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah until February and with some fans hoping for an addition or two to get their teeth into, the reports have been fairly quiet as the club has prioritised bringing youth players into the fold.

However, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from generating plenty of reports and if there is a perfect deal to be made, Liverpool will make it.

Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld, we've decided to look at what a potential Liverpool XI could look like if the current rumours are true, with the transfer values coming from Transfermarkt.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Liverpool and Brazil's number one. Enough said.

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold One of the best players around at the moment, Liverpool will miss him over the next few weeks and fans will be itching to see him back on the pitch.

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk The Liverpool skipper is the first name on the teamsheet every week.