Liverpool transfers: Stunning £629m XI if January rumours are true including star defensive addition - gallery
Liverpool have a very strong squad but the latest reports suggest they could make another move.
Liverpool are in a commanding position at this point in the season and the January window is there if they want to strengthen to boost their squad ahead of a busy schedule.
They are missing players such as Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah until February and with some fans hoping for an addition or two to get their teeth into, the reports have been fairly quiet as the club has prioritised bringing youth players into the fold.
However, that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from generating plenty of reports and if there is a perfect deal to be made, Liverpool will make it.
Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld, we've decided to look at what a potential Liverpool XI could look like if the current rumours are true, with the transfer values coming from Transfermarkt.