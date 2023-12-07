Register
BREAKING
37 Games37 Games
37 Games

Liverpool trio feature in quirky list of players to have been quickest to hit woodwork 10 times - gallery

This quirky list looks at which players have been the quickest to hit the woodwork 10 times.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 7th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT

Football is full of endless statistics which can become tedious over time, but a list published by Squawka has revealed the 10 fastest players to hit the woodwork 10 times in Premier League history.

The quirky stat list features three Liverpool stars, past and present, and it gives us an inside look into who has hit the post or crossbar the quickest in their careers in England.

Of course, the list is full of attacking players with the majority being strikers because they are the ones who receive the most chances. But, funnily enough, the ones who miss the most chances are often the players who sit as the league's highest scorers.

For example, Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Ollie Watkins and Mohamed Salah all sit in the top five in the league for big chances missed but the four strikers have combined for 36 goals.

And there are some real legendary figures on the list.

42 Games

1. Darwin Nunez

42 Games

53 Games

2. Demba Ba

53 Games

58 Games

3. Raphinha

58 Games Photo: Contributed

61 Games

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

61 Games Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:StatisticsPremier LeagueOllie WatkinsErling Haaland