This quirky list looks at which players have been the quickest to hit the woodwork 10 times.

Football is full of endless statistics which can become tedious over time, but a list published by Squawka has revealed the 10 fastest players to hit the woodwork 10 times in Premier League history.

The quirky stat list features three Liverpool stars, past and present, and it gives us an inside look into who has hit the post or crossbar the quickest in their careers in England.

Of course, the list is full of attacking players with the majority being strikers because they are the ones who receive the most chances. But, funnily enough, the ones who miss the most chances are often the players who sit as the league's highest scorers.

For example, Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Ollie Watkins and Mohamed Salah all sit in the top five in the league for big chances missed but the four strikers have combined for 36 goals.

And there are some real legendary figures on the list.

1 . Darwin Nunez 42 Games

2 . Demba Ba 53 Games

3 . Raphinha 58 Games Photo: Contributed