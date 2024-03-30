Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker are likely to miss next weekend's trip to bitter rivals Manchester United.

The trio are set to step up their respective recoveries but are set to again be unavailable for the Old Trafford encounter. Alexander-Arnold and Jota have both been absent for the past six weeks with a knee injury. Alisson has been unavailable for a similar time frame because of a hamstring issue.

Liverpool's Premier League title charge recommences when they face Brighton tomorrow before they have another home clash against struggling Sheffield United on Thursday. The Reds then make the trip to United, having suffered a 3-2 loss against Erik ten Hag's side before the international break.

Klopp, speaking ahead of the Brighton encounter, admitted that there are still targets that need to be met before Alexander-Arnold, Jota or Alisson can be considered for duty. The Liverpool manager said: "From the next week, step by step, I think they will join parts of team training and then team training so we'll see. None of them are close to team training but all take their steps.