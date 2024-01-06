Liverpool v Arsenal injury news with 14 out and 1 doubt for FA Cup clash
Liverpool make the trip to North London to take on Arsenal in the FA Cup on Sunday
Liverpool head to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they take on Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup. The Reds have a number of injury and selection isssues ahead of the game, with Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endō joining up with their respective nations for the next month at the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup, respectively.
Jurgen Klopp confirmed a hamstring injury to midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai that will rule him out of Sunday's fixture, as well as next week's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg with Fulham at Anfield. Ahead of this weekend's FA Cup contest in North London, we have rounded up the latest injury and availability news from both clubs.