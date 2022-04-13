Jurgen Klopp will hope to lead Liverpool into the semi-final of the Champions League once again when they host Benfica in the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

The Reds produced a fine away performance last week as Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz all netted in a 3-1 win at the Estadio da Luz.

All focus is now on Anfield as Klopp’s men look to finish the job and set up a last-four meeting with the winners of the quarter-final tie between Bayern Munich and Villareal.

There are several ways to watch or listen to Wednesday’s second leg on Merseyside.

Where can I find television coverage of the game?

BT Sport are the UK’s official Champions League broadcaster once again this season.

They will be showing live coverage of the entire 90 minutes with build-up, half-time analysis and post-match reaction on their BT Sport 3 channel.

Coverage gets underway at 7.15pm with the kick-off set for 8pm.

Where can I find online coverage of the game?

Once again, BT Sport is the place to go for online coverage with subscribers able to view the game and access a range of useful features on their official app via a smartphone or tablet.

BT Sport will also offer highlights of the game via their YouTube channel.

What is the latest team news ahead of the game?

Jurgen Klopp enjoyed the luxury of naming the likes of Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz as substitutes in Sunday’s thrilling 2-2 draw at Manchester City and both players will hope to be restored to the starting lineup on Wednesday.