Brentford boss Thomas Frank has claimed Anfield is one of the toughest - if not the toughest - away ground to go to as he takes his Brentford side to Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds have won all five of their home games in the Premier League so far this term. That contrasts to their away form with just two wins from six on the road for Jurgen Klopp's side. Only Manchester City and Aston Villa can boast 100 per cent records at home in the top flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have played Brentford four times since the Bees were promoted from the Championship. Brentford have won one and drawn one at home but have lost both of their games at Anfield without scoring a goal.

And looking ahead to the game, Frank has admitted Anfield is a tough place to visit, alluding to the atmosphere the home fans are renowned for.

“For five years, Liverpool have been one of the top teams not just in the Premier League but the world,” Frank said. “They have a fantastic coach [Jürgen Klopp] and coaching staff and great players. They have new energy in their squad with some of their new signings. [Dominik] Szoboszlai is a fantastic player.

“[Darwin] Núñez is getting closer to his top, and [Diogo] Jota is a top player. [Luis] Díaz – I’m pleased to hear his parents are now safe – is a fantastic player. Then you have the standout guy, 25 plus goals, [Mohamed] Salah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s an unbelievable team at Anfield – one of the most difficult away grounds to go to, if not the most difficult. It will be a tough test, but as always, we trust ourselves. We will try to take the game to Liverpool.”