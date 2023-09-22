Register
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Liverpool v West Ham injury news as 3 out and 4 doubts

Liverpool and West Ham injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:15 BST

Liverpool turn their attention back to the Premier League when they face West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday (14.00 BST). Both sides have enjoyed a positive start to the 2023-24 season. The Reds have picked up 13 points in their opening five top-flight games while they made a winning start in the Europa League when beating LASK 3-1.

West Ham also triumphed in their first game in the continent’s second-tier competition as they beat TSC Backa Topola 3-1 at the London Stadium. The Hammers have also taken 10 points in the Premier League despite losing talisman Declan Rice in the summer transfer window. Ahead of the clash, here’s an early look at the team news for both teams.

1. Liverpool vs West Ham team news

The Liverpool right-back was rated as 50/50 to feature against West Ham earlier this week. He won’t be risked if not ready.

2. Trent Alexander-Arnold - doubt

The Liverpool right-back was rated as 50/50 to feature against West Ham earlier this week. He won’t be risked if not ready.

Came off against LASK with cramp but he should be OK.

3. Ryan Gravenberch - minor doubt

Came off against LASK with cramp but he should be OK.

Still unavailable after having hip surgery in April.

4. Thiago Alcantara - out

Still unavailable after having hip surgery in April.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:West Ham