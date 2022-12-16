How to watch Liverpool vs AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup

Liverpool play their second match in the Dubai Super Cup when they face AC Milan on Friday.

The Reds jetted off to the United Arab Emirates more than a week ago as they prepare for the restart of the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement

Certainly, Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a productive period in the Middle East as Liverpool look to climb the Premier League table.

The Reds sit sixth in the table and seven points outside the Champions League places, although have a game in hand on fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 loss to Lyon last Sunday and Klopp will now be looking for his side to step up their levels against Serie A champions Milan.

Liverpool team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool could hand a start to Darwin Nunez after he linked up with the squad earlier this week. The striker was given some tme off after Uruguay exited the World Cup at the group stage.

Alisson Becker, Fabinho (both Brazil), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (both England) and Virgil van Dijk (Holland) are all having some respite. Their respective nations all went out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals.

Luis Diaz was forced to leave the training camp after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. The winger could be out for another three months, having not played since early October.

Curtis Jones missed the loss to Lyon and hasn’t been spotted in training since.

Advertisement

Joel Matip and Naby Keita made their respective returns from injury, though, and are expected to step up their workload.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool during a training session on December 13, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Advertisement

When is Liverpool vs AC Milan?

Liverpool vs Lyon takes place on Friday 16 December at the at the Al-Maktoum Stadium. Kick-off is at 15.30 in the UK.

Advertisement

Is Liverpool vs Lyon on TV in the UK?

Yes. Anyone who subscribes to LFCTV can watch the game. Coverage starts at 15.00.

Can I stream Liverpool vs Lyon?