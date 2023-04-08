Register
Liverpool vs Arsenal injury news - as five ruled out and three doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Arsenal injury latest ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 07:13 BST

Liverpool prepare to welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Sunday - with a lot on the line for both outfits.

It’d be fair to say that not too many predicted where both sides would currently be sitting at the start of the season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were again expected to challenge for the Premier League title after finishing just a point behind Manchester City last term. However, they instead sit an underwhelming eighth and 10 points outside of the top four. With 10 games remaining, they have little margin for error if Champions League qualification is to be yielded.

Instead, it’s Arsenal who sit top of the table and are running away with the silverware. As things stand, they are eight points clear of Man City - something hardly anyone could have forecast.

Ahead of the clash, here’s the latest on the injury front for both sides.

William Saliba of Arsenal

The centre-back is back from illness. Whether he starts is another matter after a clean sheet against Chelsea.

2. Virgil van Dijk - return

The centre-back is back from illness. Whether he starts is another matter after a clean sheet against Chelsea.

The Colombia international is back in training but not yet being risked.

3. Luis Diaz - out

The Colombia international is back in training but not yet being risked.

The midfielder has returned to training after a hip issue. He could be on the bench.

4. Thiago Alcantara - likely return

The midfielder has returned to training after a hip issue. He could be on the bench.

