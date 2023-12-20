Liverpool have a seismic clash in the Premier League title race when they welcome Arsenal to Anfield on Saturday (17.30 GMT).

The Reds sit a point behind Mikel Arteta's side in the table. Indeed, plenty of supporters are surprised that Jurgen Klopp's side are second in the table after a significant summer overhaul. A return to the top four was the chief aim for Liverpool - yet find themselves in the battle for silverware. Performances have been slightly underwhelming of late, with the Reds being held to a meek 0-0 draw against Manchester United last weekend.

However, Liverpool remain unbeaten at Anfield and it was a 2-2 draw against Arsenal last season that sparked a run of nine matches unbeaten and yielded a fifth-place finish.

The Gunners earned a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend to leapfrog the Reds into top spot. An exciting battle is set to ensure, although both outfits have injury problems heading into the showdown. Here's an early look at the injury front.

1 . Joel Matip - out The defender suffered a ruptured ACL injury against Fulham earlier this month. Matip has had surgery and may not play again this season.

2 . Alexis Mac Allister - out The midfielder suffered a nasty cut in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United two weeks ago. Mac Allister has missed the past three games and may not play until the new year.

3 . Andy Robertson - out The left-back continues to work his way back from shoulder surgery but won't be back until the new year.