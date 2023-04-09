Register
Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 9th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 15:39 BST

Liverpool have made five changes for today’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has opted to restore Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to his starting line-up afterall were dropped for the 0-0 draw at Chelsea earlier this week.

Salah comes in for Darwin Nunez, Alexander-Arnold replaces Joe Gomez and Robertson replaces Kostas Tsimikas.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk is back from illness and Joel Matip has been benched. And Cody Gakpo is also back in the front three in the place of Roberto Firmino.

There is also a place for Thiago Alcantara in the Reds squad, having been troubled by a hip issue since February.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made just one change from their 4-1 defeat of Leeds United last weekend.

Bukayo Saka is back in the starting XI with Leandro Trossard dropping out.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Gakpo, Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Thiago, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Tsimikas, Nunez, Matip.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Tierney, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Trossard, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Walters.

