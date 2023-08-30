The Reds pulled off a dramatic comeback victory over Newcastle United at the weekend thanks to a two-goal salvo from substitute Darwin Nunez and will be hoping to build on that late win when they face Unai Emery’s side, who head into the Anfield clash with two wins from their opening three league games.
Whilst Liverpool have a few players who are a doubt, Villa have a longer injury list to contend with. We take a look at which players are out or doubtful for the game at the weekend.
1. Ibrahim Konate - Doubt
The French defender was missing for the win over Newcastle with a ‘muscle injury’ and it’s unclear if he will be able to shake it off before the game against Villa. Klopp will reveal the latest at his press conference before the weekend’s action. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
2. Virgil Van Dijk - Suspended
Liverpool’s skipper was dismissed for a last-man foul on Alexander Isak which was hugely contested by the Dutch international; so much so that his ban has been extended after a review. He has been charged with acting in an improper manner. He has until Friday to respond and appeal to the charges but is likely to miss the next three games as a result. Photo: Getty Images
3. Thiago - Potential return
Klopp confirmed that the midfielder would be back in training on Monday last week. He spent pre-season recovering from a hip injury and will be eased back into action. He could feature off the bench if he can be involved. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images
4. Curtis Jones - Potential return
Jones was a key figure under Klopp at the back end of last season but missed the last two games with an ankle injury after coming off the bench against Chelsea in the opening game. He is also back in training this week and could also feature as part of the matchday squad. Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images