BREAKING
Liverpool vs Aston Villa team news: five players ruled out, two doubts and one return - gallery

Liverpool and Aston Villa injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 18th May 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 07:34 BST

Liverpool will aim to keep the pressure on in the race for the Premier League top four when they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Reds have successfully qualified for next season’s Europa League after a run of seven successive victories - but it is the Champions League which they would rather be in.

Jurgen Klopp’s side comprehensive 3-0 win over Leicester City moved them within a point of third-placed Newcastle United and fourth-placed Manchester United. But having played a game more than their rivals, a pair triumphs in the final two games is the absolute minimum required to at least apply the pressure.

Villa themselves still have a chance to reaching Europe after an incredible turnaround in fortunes since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as manager. The Birmingham-based side are up to seventh in the table and beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 last time out.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

The Liverpool striker was absent against Leicester because of a small toe injury. There’s a good chance Nunez will be back although he was not spotted in training on Wednesday.

2. Darwin Nunez - doubt

The Liverpool striker has missed the past six games with a muscle injury. Klopp is fairly hopeful that Firmino will be available as he prepares for his final game at Anfield before departing.

3. Roberto Firmino - return

The midfielder has been absent since returning from the international break at the end of March.

4. Naby Keita - out

