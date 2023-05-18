Liverpool and Aston Villa injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Liverpool will aim to keep the pressure on in the race for the Premier League top four when they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday (15.00 BST).

The Reds have successfully qualified for next season’s Europa League after a run of seven successive victories - but it is the Champions League which they would rather be in.

Jurgen Klopp’s side comprehensive 3-0 win over Leicester City moved them within a point of third-placed Newcastle United and fourth-placed Manchester United. But having played a game more than their rivals, a pair triumphs in the final two games is the absolute minimum required to at least apply the pressure.

Villa themselves still have a chance to reaching Europe after an incredible turnaround in fortunes since Unai Emery replaced Steven Gerrard as manager. The Birmingham-based side are up to seventh in the table and beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 last time out.

Ahead of the encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

2 . Darwin Nunez - doubt The Liverpool striker was absent against Leicester because of a small toe injury. There’s a good chance Nunez will be back although he was not spotted in training on Wednesday.

3 . Roberto Firmino - return The Liverpool striker has missed the past six games with a muscle injury. Klopp is fairly hopeful that Firmino will be available as he prepares for his final game at Anfield before departing.

4 . Naby Keita - out The midfielder has been absent since returning from the international break at the end of March.