Liverpool vs Aston Villa team news: nine players absent and three doubts - gallery

Liverpool and Aston Villa injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 07:03 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 07:24 BST

Liverpool aim to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield today.

The Reds have taken seven points from their opening three games so far despite not being at their best. And heading into the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s side can set an early marker with a victory over Villa.

Yet Unai Emery’s side are un an upward curve and have won their previous two games. Both sides have injury issues heading into the encounter and here’s a look at them.

1. Curtis Jones - return

The midfielder is back training from an ankle injury.

1. Curtis Jones - return

The midfielder is back training from an ankle injury.

2. Virgil van Dijk - out

The Liverpool captain serves a one-match suspension for his red card against Newcastle.

2. Virgil van Dijk - out

The Liverpool captain serves a one-match suspension for his red card against Newcastle.

Hit a setback as he comes back from a hip injury.

3. Thiago Alcantara - out

Hit a setback as he comes back from a hip injury.

Will miss a second game because of injury.

4. Ibrahima Konate - out

Will miss a second game because of injury.

