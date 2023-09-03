Liverpool and Aston Villa injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Liverpool aim to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season when they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield today.

The Reds have taken seven points from their opening three games so far despite not being at their best. And heading into the international break, Jurgen Klopp’s side can set an early marker with a victory over Villa.

Yet Unai Emery’s side are un an upward curve and have won their previous two games. Both sides have injury issues heading into the encounter and here’s a look at them.

1 . Curtis Jones - return The midfielder is back training from an ankle injury.

2 . Virgil van Dijk - out The Liverpool captain serves a one-match suspension for his red card against Newcastle.

3 . Thiago Alcantara - out Hit a setback as he comes back from a hip injury.