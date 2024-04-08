Liverpool prepare to face Atalanta in the Europa League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Liverpool prepare to face Atalanta in the Europa League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Liverpool prepare to face Atalanta in the Europa League. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Atalanta injury news: eight out and one major doubt for Europa League tie - gallery

Liverpool team news ahead of their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Atalanta.

By Will Rooney
Published 8th Apr 2024, 19:00 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 20:15 BST

Liverpool’s shift their focus from the Premier League title race to the Europa League when they face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield on Thursday (20.00 GMT).

The Reds’ hopes of being crowned English champions for a 20th time may no longer be in their own hands after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. But their aspirations of winning the European trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in the Anfield hot seat.

Liverpool will have to put their disappointment from Old Trafford swiftly aside. Despite having 28 shots on goal, they dropped points against their bitter rivals with Arsenal now favourites to win the title.

Atalanta will be aiming to pull off an upset against the Reds, having lost 2-1 against Calgari. La Dea sit sixth in Serie A but should not be underestimated.

Klopp’s troops will want to take an advantage into the reverse clash in Italy next week. Ahead of the first leg, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

The midfielder has played just once for Liverpool this season and may not feature again because of an ongoing hip injury.

1. Thiago Alcantara - out

The midfielder has played just once for Liverpool this season and may not feature again because of an ongoing hip injury.

The defender won't play again this campaign because of an ACL injury suffered last December.

2. Joel Matip - out

The defender won't play again this campaign because of an ACL injury suffered last December.

The teenage winger continues his recovery from having knee surgery in December.

3. Ben Doak - out

The teenage winger continues his recovery from having knee surgery in December.

The midfielder is back in full training with the under-21s but this game likely comes too soon. Bajcetic has played just twice this season.

4. Stefan Bajcetic - out

The midfielder is back in full training with the under-21s but this game likely comes too soon. Bajcetic has played just twice this season.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Europa LeaguePremier LeagueManchester UnitedJurgen KloppTeam newsOld Trafford