Liverpool’s shift their focus from the Premier League title race to the Europa League when they face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield on Thursday (20.00 GMT).

The Reds’ hopes of being crowned English champions for a 20th time may no longer be in their own hands after a 2-2 draw against Manchester United. But their aspirations of winning the European trophy in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in the Anfield hot seat.

Liverpool will have to put their disappointment from Old Trafford swiftly aside. Despite having 28 shots on goal, they dropped points against their bitter rivals with Arsenal now favourites to win the title.

Atalanta will be aiming to pull off an upset against the Reds, having lost 2-1 against Calgari. La Dea sit sixth in Serie A but should not be underestimated.

Klopp’s troops will want to take an advantage into the reverse clash in Italy next week. Ahead of the first leg, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder has played just once for Liverpool this season and may not feature again because of an ongoing hip injury.

2 . Joel Matip - out The defender won't play again this campaign because of an ACL injury suffered last December.

3 . Ben Doak - out The teenage winger continues his recovery from having knee surgery in December.