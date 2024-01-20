LiverpoolWorld has profiled who Jurgen Klopp is likely to start when his take take on Bournemouth tomorrow

Liverpool’s ranks are depleted ahead of their Premier League clash against Bournemouth. A mixture of injuries and players away on international duty gives Jurgen Klopp a selection headache before travelling to the south coast.

Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo are both competing for their respective nations, with the Reds also having six players sidelined through injury. Thiago Alcantara, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Andy Robertson are long-term absentees but Klopp revealed the latter could return soon.

The German gave an injury update as he prepares to take on the Cherries. Klopp told reporters: “I hope nobody else will be out. Trent (Alexander-Arnold) is close, Robertson close and Dom (Szobozlai) close. So (they are) all going in the right direction but, for the weekend's game, no."

An unprecedented situation could force Klopp to give one youngster his Premier League debut. LiverpoolWorld has profiled the expected line-up for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

