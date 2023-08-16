Liverpool prepare for their first home fixture of the 2023-24 season when they welcome AFC Bournemouth to Anfield on Saturday.

The tranfer talk has dominated the headlines this week amid the Reds’ hunt for a new defensive midfielder that has failed to bear fruit.

Despite having a £110 million bid accepted by Brighton and Hove Albion, Moises Caicedo opted for Chelsea rather than Liverpool. And in another blow, Stamford Bridge appears set to be Romeo Lavia’s next destination despite Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox also confirming that an offer from the Reds was given the thumbs up.

The situation is scarcely ideal. After Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were sold to Saudi Arabian sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively, Jurgen Klopp would have had designs on a swift replacement being found. But one match into the campaign and the Reds squad is still short.

Liverpool earned a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in their Premier League curtain-raiser. The Reds dominated for the first 30 minutes, with Luis Diaz on target before the London outfit soon got on top. Yet a point represented a decent result for the visitors and they’ll now be aiming to get a first win under their belt.

They now prepare to face a Bournemouth side who also were held to a 1-1 stalemate against West Ham in their first fixture.

1 . Liverpool vs Bournemouth team news. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . Thiago Alcantara - doubt The midfielder is back in training after undergoing hip surgery in April. But much depends as to whether Thiago has built up enough fitness to be involved, having not played a pre-season game. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - doubt Similar to Thiago. The 18-year-old had an operation for an adductor issue in March. Given his age, Liverpool are being cautious with Bajcetic. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images