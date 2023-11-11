Liverpool aim to bounce back to winning ways when they face Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday (14.00 GMT).

The Reds' form has hit a snag, having delivered two underwhelming performances against Luton Town and Toulouse. A last-gasp 1-1 draw against the Hatters was then followed up by a humbling 3-2 Europa League loss at the hands of the French side in the Europa League.

Klopp will be demanding an improved performance against a Brentford side who he knows can cause problems. Both sides have injury issues, however, and here's a look at the situation for Liverpool and the Bees heading into the encounter.

1 . Curtis Jones - out The midfielder it out until after the international break with a hamstring issue.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder will not be back for Liverpool until the new year. He hasn't featured for the Reds since April.

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - out The 19-year-old midfielder is has been troubled by a calf injury and Liverpool are not putting a timeframe on when he might be back.