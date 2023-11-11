Register
Liverpool vs Brentford team news: as nine players out and five doubtful - gallery

Liverpool injury news vs Brentford ahead of the Premier League clash.

By Will Rooney
Published 11th Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 10:47 GMT

Liverpool aim to bounce back to winning ways when they face Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday (14.00 GMT).

The Reds' form has hit a snag, having delivered two underwhelming performances against Luton Town and Toulouse. A last-gasp 1-1 draw against the Hatters was then followed up by a humbling 3-2 Europa League loss at the hands of the French side in the Europa League.

Klopp will be demanding an improved performance against a Brentford side who he knows can cause problems. Both sides have injury issues, however, and here's a look at the situation for Liverpool and the Bees heading into the encounter.

1. Curtis Jones - out

2. Thiago Alcantara - out

3. Stefan Bajcetic - out

4. Conor Bradley - out

