Liverpool vs Brentford team news: as nine players out and five doubtful - gallery
Liverpool injury news vs Brentford ahead of the Premier League clash.
Liverpool aim to bounce back to winning ways when they face Brentford in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday (14.00 GMT).
The Reds' form has hit a snag, having delivered two underwhelming performances against Luton Town and Toulouse. A last-gasp 1-1 draw against the Hatters was then followed up by a humbling 3-2 Europa League loss at the hands of the French side in the Europa League.
Klopp will be demanding an improved performance against a Brentford side who he knows can cause problems. Both sides have injury issues, however, and here's a look at the situation for Liverpool and the Bees heading into the encounter.