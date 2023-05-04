Register
Liverpool vs Brentford team news: five players doubtful and five ruled out - gallery

Liverpool vs Brentford injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 4th May 2023, 13:31 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 14:09 BST

Liverpool face a quick turnaround to action when they welcome Brentford to Anfield on Saturday (17.30 BST).

The Reds are preparing for their fifth match in a 15-day period - although confidence is again riding high.

After struggling for form for much of the season, Jurgen Klopp’s side have finally got their ideas together and won five successive games. The 1-0 victory over Fulham might not have been the most scintillating of displays but Liverpool haven’t won enough in such a manner this season.

The win kept the Reds’ faint hopes of a Premier League top-four finish alive yet Klopp knows it will be a tall order to achieve that. Europa League qualification is the priority, although Kopites can still dream about the impossibe.

Brentford have punched well above their weight in their second season in the Premier League and will still harbour aspirations of booking a spot in the Europa Conference League next term. The Bees also earned a much-deserved 3-1 win against Liverpool in the reverse fixture in January.

Ahead of the clash, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

Liverpool vs Brentford injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture at Anfield.

The Liverpool striker has missed the past four games and had not returned to team training earlier this week.

Not played for Liverpool since returning from Guinea duty in March. He’d also not been back in team training earlier this week.

Foced to undergo hip surgery and won’t play again this season.

