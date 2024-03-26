Liverpool will return to action this weekend when they lock horns with Brighton and Hove Albion in search of another important three points. The Reds are currently battling tooth and nail to claim this season's Premier League title, but they are facing heavy pressure from Arsenal and Manchester City.

Injuries have not been kind to Jurgen Klopp's side this season as a number of key players have been forced to the sidelines. A number of key players remain absent and will not be available for Sunday's clash, but there is hope that some familiar faces could return following the international break.

Taking into account the most recent comments from both managers, we've put together the list of Liverpool and Brighton players currently out due to injury. Cody Gakpo and Luis Díaz have since featured for their respective countries so they should be fit for contention this weekend. Take a look at the rest below.

1 . Out: Joël Matip May well have played his last game in red after suffering a season-ending ACL injury and entering the final months of his contract

2 . Out: Solly March Will be out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury

3 . Out: Thiago Alcantara Luck has not been on Thiago's side after missing the first half the season and then suffering an muscle injury setback upon his return. Klopp has said there is 'no timescale for his return