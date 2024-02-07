Liverpool aim to bounce back to winning ways when they welcome Burnley to Anfield on Saturday (15.00 GMT).

The Reds' Premier League title ambitions suffered a setback when suffering a 3-1 loss at Arsenal last weekend. Jurgen Klopp's troops were comprehensively defeated in north London and could have little complaints.

As a result, Liverpool's lead at the top of the table was cut to two points. And if Manchester City beat Everton in the lunchtime kick-off then the Reds will be heading into their game having been disposed of from the summit.

That will be little concern to Klopp, though. The Reds have lost just two league games all campaign and their chances of claiming the silverware is still in their own hands.

Liverpool earned a 2-0 win over Burnley when the two sides met at Turf Moor on Boxing Day. The Clarets are second-bottom and seven points adrift of safety yet Klopp has already insisted that the Reds will not be underestimating their opponent.

Heading into the encounter, here's an early look at the team news for both outfits.

1 . Ibrahima Konate - out The defender was sent off for receiving two yellow cards against Arsenal and must serve a one-match ban.

2 . Joel Matip - out The Liverpool defender continues his recovery from a long-term ACL injury.

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - out The midfielder has been struggling with growing pains and has still to be spotted back in training.