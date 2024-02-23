Liverpool have the chance to win their first trophy of the season on Sunday when they lock horns with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. However, the Reds are struggling with serious injury concerns ahead of their trip to Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp could be without some of his most important players this weekend, as Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez and Dominik Szoboszlai continue to be assessed ahead of the clash. Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones have been ruled out completely.

Ahead of the clash, we've taken a look at the full list of injuries for both Liverpool and Chelsea, and listed our strongest combined starting XI, featuring players from both sides who are expected to be available for the clash. Take a look below.

1 . GK: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool) Enjoyed winning this exact fixture in 2022 and even bagged Liverpool's winning penalty in the shootout. Will be hoping to help his side to their first trophy of the season on Sunday

2 . RB: Conor Bradley (Liverpool) The rising star has seriously impressed while filling in for Trent Alexander-Arnold, both defensively and on the attack

3 . CB: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) His leadership and presence is invaluable, not to mention the towering headers he's capable of scoring that have been known to change the trajectory of a match