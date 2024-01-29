Liverpool turn their focus back to the Premier League when they welcome Chelsea to Anfield on Wednesday (20.15 GMT).

The news that Jurgen Klopp will leave his post as manager at the end of the season is still raw among supporters. Yet the best goodbye that the German could deliver to Kopites is to deliver a second top-flight crown - and it would arguably be his biggest achievement in the hot seat.

Liverpool have bounced back to their best this season after enduring a difficult 2022-23 campaign. The fact that they are ahead of the curve is why Klopp is departing his post.

Having booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final, as well as moved into the FA Cup fifth round with a 5-2 win over Norwich City, the Reds' Premier League title charge recommences. They currently sit at the summit of the table by five points but have a big week ahead.

They first face a Chelsea side who have spend more than £1 billion on players in the past two years. Mauricio Pochettino has been tasked with restoring the Stamford Bridge side back to challenging for major honours - and they will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next month. Chelsea may languish ninth in the table but they have picked up in recent weeks and drew 0-0 against high-flying Aston Villa in the FA Cup last weekend.

Ahead of Liverpool's clash against Chelsea, here's an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Kostas Tsimikas - out The left-back has a broken collarbone suffered against Arsenal last month. The Greece international is making good progress, although he's still not in training.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder hasn't played for the best part of nine months because of a hip issue. Thiago was spotted back in training last week but he'll likely need time to build up strength and fitness.

3 . Stefan Bajcetic - out Liverpool are being cautious with the 19-year-old's recovery. He is suffering from growing pains and no risks are being taken.