Liverpool aim to claim the first piece of silverware of the season when they face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday (15.00 GMT).

Jurgen Klopp will leave the Anfield hot seat at the end of the campaign and Kopites are hoping that he is given the perfect send-off. The Reds are still fighting on four fronts - and some supporters will be daring to dream it could be achieved.

In truth, the Carabao Cup may be the lowest on the priority list. Undoubtedly, the Premier League title is the main trophy in Liverpool's sights and they restored a four-point lead at the summit after a 4-1 victory over Luton Town. The Reds have also made comfortable progress in the Europa League and FA Cup.

Still, a triumph in the Carabao Cup is nothing to be scoffed at. Liverpool won the trophy only two years ago when beating Chelsea on penalties and will be expecting another tight affair.

Injury problems are mounting for the Reds, with their squad depleted for their win over Luton. Chelsea, who have picked up in recent weeks and earned a 1-1 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City in their last game, also have fitness problems. Ahead of the Wembley showdown, here's the latest team news for both sides.

1 . Romeo Lavia - out The midfielder, who was a target for Liverpool in the summer, has made just one appearance since joining Chelsea.

2 . Lesley Ugochukwu - out The 19-year-old midfielder has a hamstring problem and is sidelined for Chelsea.

3 . Wesley Fofana - out The defender hasn't made an appearance this season because of a knee injury.