Liverpool have to put their European disappointment behind them when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds suffered a shock 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side were lacklustre and deservedly beaten by the Serie A side and are on the cusp of exiting the competition. But they cannot afford a hangover as their Premier League title aspirations will also unravel.

Liverpool sit second in the table but level on points with Arsenal with seven matches remaining. While the Reds have a worse goal difference of nine, they’re still firmly in the race to be crowned champions.

Palace, meanwhile, are 15th. The Eagles are five points above the relegation zone but will be wary that they’re not safe just yet. Ahead of the Anfield encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

1 . Joel Matip - out The Liverpool centre-back continues his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in December and won't play again this season.

2 . Thiago Alcantara - out The midfielder has been plagued with an ongoing hip injury that has limited him to one appearance all season.

3 . Ben Doak - out The 18-year-old winger continues his rehab from knee surgery in December.