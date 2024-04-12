Liverpool vs Crystal Palace injury news: as 10 players ruled out and two more doubtful - gallery

Liverpool and Crystal Palace team news ahead of the Premier League clash at Anfield.

By Will Rooney
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:10 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 11:36 BST

Liverpool have to put their European disappointment behind them when they face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds suffered a shock 3-0 loss against Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first leg at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s side were lacklustre and deservedly beaten by the Serie A side and are on the cusp of exiting the competition. But they cannot afford a hangover as their Premier League title aspirations will also unravel.

Liverpool sit second in the table but level on points with Arsenal with seven matches remaining. While the Reds have a worse goal difference of nine, they’re still firmly in the race to be crowned champions.

Palace, meanwhile, are 15th. The Eagles are five points above the relegation zone but will be wary that they’re not safe just yet. Ahead of the Anfield encounter, here’s an early look at the team news for both sides.

1. Joel Matip - out

The Liverpool centre-back continues his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in December and won't play again this season.

1. Joel Matip - out

The Liverpool centre-back continues his recovery from an ACL injury suffered in December and won't play again this season.

The midfielder has been plagued with an ongoing hip injury that has limited him to one appearance all season.

2. Thiago Alcantara - out

The midfielder has been plagued with an ongoing hip injury that has limited him to one appearance all season.

The 18-year-old winger continues his rehab from knee surgery in December.

3. Ben Doak - out

The 18-year-old winger continues his rehab from knee surgery in December.

The midfielder was on the bench against Atalanta but likely because 12 subs could be named. Klopp has admitted Bajcetic could play for the under-21s before making an appearance for the first team, having not played since September.

4. Stefan Bajcetic - doubt

The midfielder was on the bench against Atalanta but likely because 12 subs could be named. Klopp has admitted Bajcetic could play for the under-21s before making an appearance for the first team, having not played since September.

